Federal funds coming to Southern Colorado following disaster declaration from President Biden

WASHINGTON — The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) announced Friday that a disaster declaration had been approved by President Biden.

The declaration covers counties across the state following a string of extreme weather that took place between June 8th and June 23rd. The declaration allows federal funds to be used by the state, tribal, and local agencies for recovery efforts, replacing facilities, and roads across southern Colorado.

The declaration opens funding to the agencies in Cheyenne, Douglas, Elbert, El Paso, Kit Carson, and Lincoln counties.

WATCH: STATUS OF ROAD REPAIRS IN EL PASO COUNTY

Status of road repairs in El Paso County

As we previously reported, road crews were continuing to recover from June's extreme weather that destroyed roads and bridges across El Paso County.

Close to two dozen roads in eastern El Paso County were closed and several dozen more suffered significant damage during the record rain and flooding in June of 2023.

WATCH: FLOODING DAMAGES NOT FULLY KNOWN

Flooding damages not fully known

Following a super soaker of June rainstorms, all be it short, drought was eliminated in a majority of Colorado. The Colorado Springs Airport received a total of 9.62" of rain, which beat the previous June rain record of 8" set in 1965.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.