The FDA is ordering JUUL to stop selling its e-cigarette products nationwide.

They say the products were not being made or marketed in a way that protects public health.

One local business has not yet been impacted by the ban, and that's because they can keep selling the products for now.

The Smoker Friendly corporation told employees to keep the products on the shelves for now as JUUL plans to seek a pause of the order as the company appeals the decision.

So what's the ban about?

The ban comes from concerns about conflicting data from JUUL that potentially harmful chemicals could leach from the nicotine flavor pods.

Today, several customers at the Smoker Friendly on North Circle Drive in Colorado Springs were buying JUUL products. The company has been under fire from the FDA since they were accused of marketing products toward teenagers.

A cashier at the shop told News5 JUUL sales have been dropping at their store ever since the company stopped selling their fruity and sweet flavors in 2019.

"Over the years, probably since they passed that flavor ban, like JUUL, kinda went downhill since then but there's so many other vapes now on the market, JUUL is kinda hard to keep up", says cashier Keenan Goodson.

_____

