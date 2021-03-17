FBI renews investigation efforts in two Durango homicide investigations

DURANGO, CO — Authorities are renewing investigation efforts and seeking information regarding two disappearance and murder investigations in Durango, according to a release from the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

The first disappearance and murder investigation is of Odell Vest who was last seen in July 2000 at a house party in Towaoc, Colorado.

The second disappearance and murder investigation is of Avery Whiteskunk, who was also a native of Towaoc. He was last seen by family members in January 2004 and his body was recovered in March in Ute Mountain Ute Reservation. An autopsy determined he died by homicide.

According to the FBI, these cases were reopened because they were deemed potentially solvable as part of the National Strategy to Address Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons by the United States Department of Justice.

The FBI is hoping new information can be gathered by sharing information in these cases to New Mexico, Arizona and Utah as well. There is also a $10,000 reward being offered if any information can lead to an arrest and conviction of any individual connected to either murder.