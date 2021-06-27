Father-son duo wave green, checkered flag at the PPIHC

COLORADO SPRINGS — The 99th running of The Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb starts and ends with the Jordan family.

"You know what you find when your kids are grown? They have their own deals, so this enables up to be together," said Dave.

Derek Jordan's love for racing started at a young age.

"I have been going up to the race since I was 5-years-old. It started out as sleeping in my dad's car, chasing around competitors and getting autographs," said Derek Jordan.

Derek's father, Dave, has been the startline flagman for 30 years.

"It is very gratifying. If it wasn't then I wouldn't have been up there as long as I have been," said Dave Jordan.

It didn't take long before Derek followed in his father's footsteps.

"I gave him a chance and he has exceeded all of my expectations," said Dave.

For the last seven years, while Dave has waved the cars off at the start line, Derek awaits at the summit, as he waves the checkered flag.

"Everyone says, 'oh you gave your son that position,' no he earned that position," said Dave.

An opportunity to be together, and share that common bond of racing.

"It's something I look forward to every year, it's something I am going to cherish my entire life," said Derek.

"I don't intend to do this for another 30 years. I know that is hard to believe, but it's kind of a passing of a baton to him. It'll be his and possibly his son will be up there one day," said Dave.

