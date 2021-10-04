Watch
Fatal shooting under investigation along Hancock Expressway in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department is advising people to avoid the area of Hancock Expressway and Delta Dr in the southeast part of the city as they investigate a fatal shooting.

According to police, this appears to be an isolated incident with no immediate threat to the public. The deceased is only described as an adult.

There's no additional information available yet about this incident.

A spokesperson for CSPD may release more information before noon. We'll have the latest on KOAA News5 at Noon.

