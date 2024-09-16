Fatal motorcycle accident leads to delays along Southbound I-25 north of Monument

MONUMENT — A fatal motorcycle accident is leading to delays along Southbound I-25 Monday morning.

According to the Colorado State Patrol, the accident happened about just a mile north of the Monument exit and was first reported at 4:36 a.m.

Initial reports from state patrol show that the accident involved a Ford F-350 and a motorcycle.

The crash was confirmed fatal around 4:49 a.m.

Colorado State Patrol is still on scene, expect lengthy delays as the two right lanes are closed in the area.

