COLORADO SPRINGS — A fatal crash involving a pedestrian closed southbound I-25 in Colorado Springs Monday afternoon.

Colorado Springs Police have not released much information other than the incident occurred in the area of I-25 and Garden of the Gods Road.

Southbound lanes of I-25 were diverted at Garden of the Gods Road for around an hour.

The southbound lanes reopened around 3 p.m.

No further information is available at this time.