Fatal crash closes Highway 115 Tuesday evening

EL PASO COUNTY — A fatal crash has closed Highway 115 Tuesday evening at the El Paso/Fremont County line.

According to Colorado State Patrol, the crash happened around 5:30 p.m. between County Road F-45 and Barrett Road.

CSP said the crash was likely a head-on involving two vehicles.

One fatality has been confirmed and another individual was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.

Both directions of the highway are closed and likely will be until at least 9 p.m.