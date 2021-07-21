Watch
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Fatal crash closes Highway 115 Tuesday evening

items.[0].image.alt
AP
Fatal Accident
Fatal Crash
Posted at 6:39 PM, Jul 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-20 20:39:42-04

EL PASO COUNTY — A fatal crash has closed Highway 115 Tuesday evening at the El Paso/Fremont County line.

According to Colorado State Patrol, the crash happened around 5:30 p.m. between County Road F-45 and Barrett Road.

CSP said the crash was likely a head-on involving two vehicles.

One fatality has been confirmed and another individual was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.

Both directions of the highway are closed and likely will be until at least 9 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KOAA News5 Jefferson Awards

Nominate an amazing person in our community