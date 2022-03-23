Fatal crash closes eastbound Garden of the Gods Road

COLORADO SPRINGS — A fatal crash just off the northbound I-25 exit on Garden of the Gods road closed down the eastbound section of the road at the interchange.

Colorado Springs Police say the closure could last through the morning rush hour.

The police are investigating the crash to determine the cause.

This is a breaking news story. News5 is on the scene and we will update the story when we learn more.

