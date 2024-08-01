Fatal accident shuts down the intersection of Pikes Peak Avenue and North Academy Thursday

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department says an accident has shut down lanes at the intersection of North Academy Boulevard and Pikes Peak Avenue.

According to police, the accident occurred around 4:15 a.m. Thursday. As of writing this article all southbound lanes of North Academy Boulevard are closed from Bijou through E Pikes Peak. WB Pikes Peak also closed at the intersection.

Police say a pedestrian died on the scene after being hit by a vehicle near the intersection. Police tell News 5 that the driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

We asked if the person was in the crosswalk and at this time, police aren’t sure yet.

We confirmed the vehicle involved is a Watchdogs Security car, and the driver was working a shift. The victim's family must be notified before their identity can be released.

As far as the impact this has on your morning commute, this is already a work zone so absolutely avoid the area altogether if possible. You can try taking Circle or Murray instead. Southbound Academy is shut down from Bijou through Pikes Peak. No traffic can cross Pikes Peak Ave. east or west at this time as well. Only northbound Academy is open.

We’ll stay here on the scene, talking with investigators, and will pass along any updates as soon as we have them. Officers say they expect the scene to be active here till about 8:00 a.m.

At this time no arrests have been made.

News 5 will update this article as more information becomes available.

