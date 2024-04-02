Fatal accident shuts down South Academy Boulevard Tuesday afternoon

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) and Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) are on scene of a deadly accident Tuesday afternoon.

According to CSPD, the accident has shutdown South Academy Boulevard between Astrozon Boulevard and El Morro Road.

CSPD and CSFD on scene of an accident at S Academy BL and Astrozon BL Traffic is shut down btwn El Morro and Astrozon @CSPDPIO — CSPD Communications (@CSPDComCenter) April 2, 2024

CSPD says the crash happened around 2 p.m. and involved a motorcycle and a sedan. They say the motorcyclist was heading north on South Academy Boulevard and the sedan was heading south on South Academy Boulevard.

They say the sedan crossed in front of the motorcyclist, who was unable to stop in time. According to CSPD, the motorcyclist died as a result of the crash.

The sedan fled the scene, but CSPD tracked down the sedan, and arrested the driver, who's name has not been released. Police say the driver is being charged with the following:



vehicular homicide

felony hit and run

DUI

South Academy Boulevard is currently closed between Astrozan Boulevard and El Morro Road. It is unclear at this time when the road will reopen.

