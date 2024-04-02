Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Fatal accident shuts down South Academy Boulevard Tuesday afternoon

South Academy Boulevard and Astrozan Boulevard Crash
Ryan Mutch
The Colorado Springs Fire Department and Colorado Springs Police Department are on scene of a deadly accident Tuesday afternoon.
South Academy Boulevard and Astrozan Boulevard Crash
Posted at 2:46 PM, Apr 02, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-02 17:49:35-04

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) and Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) are on scene of a deadly accident Tuesday afternoon.

According to CSPD, the accident has shutdown South Academy Boulevard between Astrozon Boulevard and El Morro Road.

CSPD says the crash happened around 2 p.m. and involved a motorcycle and a sedan. They say the motorcyclist was heading north on South Academy Boulevard and the sedan was heading south on South Academy Boulevard.

They say the sedan crossed in front of the motorcyclist, who was unable to stop in time. According to CSPD, the motorcyclist died as a result of the crash.

The sedan fled the scene, but CSPD tracked down the sedan, and arrested the driver, who's name has not been released. Police say the driver is being charged with the following:

  • vehicular homicide
  • felony hit and run
  • DUI

South Academy Boulevard is currently closed between Astrozan Boulevard and El Morro Road. It is unclear at this time when the road will reopen.
____

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

____
Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KOAA News5 Mobile App

News5 Mobile App