EL PASO COUNTY — Wednesday afternoon, the City of Fountain reported an accident involving a train at Fontaine Blvd. and Highway 85.

Shortly after the initial announcement, the city said the accident involved a train and pedestrian and was fatal. The crossing will be closed for several hours.

On July 15, an accident involving a train and a car also happened at the same intersection/railroad crossing.

