Fatal accident involving a child causes delays along Highway 50 Monday morning

PUEBLO COUNTY — An accident involving a pedestrian outside Pueblo is expected to cause some delays on Monday morning.

Colorado State Patrol tells our newsroom that a child was killed in an accident after reportedly being hit by a semi-truck.

A witness told Colorado State Patrol that a 10-year-old was hit, but the age of the child has not been confirmed by state patrol at this time.

The accident occurred at mile marker 323 along Highway 50 just outside of Baxter and was first reported around 5:30 a.m. Currently, a left lane along both sides of the highway is closed while crews work in the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.

