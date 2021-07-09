Farmers expect hot chiles this year

PUEBLO COUNTY — The temperature is heating up across southern Colorado but there's no need to worry about Pueblo's prized crop.

The warm temperatures actually add a little kick to Pueblo's famous chiles.

The folks at Musso Farms said that if you're a fan of spicy peppers, you'll like this year's crop.

"We will have it pretty early this year as long as the weather holds out. The crops love the heat as long as we can keep the ground wet, keep them irrigated, they'll mature faster and a lot more heat to the pepper," Rocky Musso said.

Farmers anticipate picking chiles by the end of July and expect them to be in supermarkets across Colorado by August.