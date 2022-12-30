Fare free rides offering safe way home this weekend

If you're making party plans for this weekend, we want to let you know about a few free options for you to get home safely.

The Denver Regional Transportation District will offer fare-free RTD rides, as well as Access-a-Ride, FlexRide and SkyRide services, on New Year's Eve from 7 p.m. Saturday to 7 a.m. Sunday.

The Sawaya Law Firm will be covering the cost of a cab, Uber, or Lyft. The law firm has offered free rides home during many holidays since 2006.

All you need to do is call a cab or a rideshare to get home, pay the driver and then send the bill to The Sawaya Law Firm to be reimbursed up to $35. Click here for a link to submit a form.

The McDivitt Law Firm will also be providing free cab rides home for those in Colorado Springs and Pueblo through Z-Trip and City Cab.

For a safe ride home in the Springs, call Yellow Cab of Colorado Springs at (719) 766-4567. If you're in Pueblo, call City Cab of Pueblo at (719) 543-2525.

McDivitt Law Firm has provided free cab rides home since 2007 but the program has been suspended since 2020 due to the pandemic.

The program provides a free cab ride back home and not to other drinking locations.

CDOT's "Nothing Uglier Than a DUI" campaign is also coming back this year to offer a Lyft credit. Coloradans can redeem a $10 credit using the promo code NODUISNYE.

The promo code is available in the Lyft app until Jan. 3, 2023. The ride credits are available statewide and can only be redeemed from 5 p.m. to 5 a.m.

On Nov. 14, Colorado Springs marked the 51st fatal traffic crash, the most in the Springs since 2020. That number has since jumped to 55 fatal traffic crashes.

