Family seeks help following drive-by shooting in Banning Lewis Ranch

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — A local Army veteran is asking the public for help after someone fired a gun at his home in the Banning Lewis Ranch neighborhood Friday night. The round pierced a bedroom wall from the outside before getting lodged in an adjacent wall, narrowly missing his wife and infant daughter.

Caleb Zlotnik said his wife and mother-in-law had just come up the stairs at around 9:30 to put the baby to bed in her bassinet when the shots were fired.

The family's home security cameras captured the sound of the gunfire.

Zlotnik hopes sharing the story publicly will alert neighbors with doorbell cameras to check their video. They may have recorded evidence that could help investigators.

"I don't think this is the kind of thing that can be wrote off as a property crime, this is a violent crime," Zlotnik said.

"There's a face to this, there's a family associated with this. This is our home, and I don't think that anybody in this community should have to feel intimidated."

Their property borders Marksheffel Road. Zlotnick believes the shooting was a drive-by. The shooter appears to have targeted their home at random.

His wife shared the security video in a post on the social media app Nextdoor. Another neighbor replied that her home was also shot by 8 or 9 rounds within 24 hours of the shooting at the Zlotnik home.

The family's security cameras captured additional audio of what sounded like gunshots later in the night at around 4:30 a.m. Saturday.

The police department says the investigation into the shooting is ongoing. There have been no arrests.



