Family searching for missing loved one

A local family is hoping to find their loved one who has been missing since the first of the year. Their loved one is Cheryl Pence.

"On the first she got out of the car, started walking into the woods in Alabama," Eryn Jackson said.

Eryn Jackson is Pence's daughter, she says her mother has been doing work in Alabama, Louisiana and Florida since hurricanes went through the area last year.

"At this point she does not have a debit card, she does not have her phone, she left her wedding rings behind, everything in the hotel and we don't have any trace of her at this time," said Jackson.

The family has been in constant communication with the Wilcox County Sheriffs' office in Alabama as well as with each other in hopes of making some progress.

"They've been excellent at searching the woods for her because that's the best lead we do have," Jackson said.

It hasn't been easy.

"We're holding each other up. We're holding each other up," said Susan Hicken, Cheryl Pence's sister.

They will continue to do what they can to help the people out searching.

"We've been posting all over Facebook, all over social media, Twitter, Tik Tok, we've had some family travel to the area to work with the Sheriff's Department and police force," Jackson said.

At the end of the day they are just holding out hope as they move forward in the search.

"It's tough. It's like a bad soap opera, it's so surreal, I mean this can't be a great beginning to the year," Hicken said.

The family will continue to post as much on social media as they can with hopes that somebody might know something.