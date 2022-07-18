Family searches for missing brother

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — The family of a Colorado Springs man is asking the community to help them find their missing brother. Alphonse Gakau, 24, is a Black man 6' 1" and weighs 165lbs. He is also a veteran of the US Army.

His sister Winfred and brother-in-law Jimmy Njoroge told News 5 that they are constantly in touch with Alphonse and that it's not like him to not pick up the phone.

"He never turns off his phone and actually when we used to live together and I forgot my key, if you called him even at 3 am, he'll pick up, and everybody else is sleeping in," Winfred said.

Jimmy explained that Alphonse drives for Uber Eats. The last text message his phone received came on Tuesday morning. The family filed a missing person report with the Colorado Springs Police Department on Thursday and learned that Alphonse's car was found abandoned in Pueblo.

"The only way we can get help is through the community," Njoroge said. "Somebody must have seen him somewhere or have heard about him."

Anyone with information on Alphonse's whereabouts should call the police. Jimmy and Winfred also published their personal phone numbers for the public to call with tips and information.

(314) 482-1506

(417) 770-0462

