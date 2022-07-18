Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Family searches for missing brother

Alphonse Gakau was last heard from Tuesday morning
The family of Alphonse Gakau is asking the Colorado Springs community for help locating their missing brother.
MISSING POSTER.jpg
BOW TIE.jpg
CITY SKYLINE.jpeg
Posted at 11:07 PM, Jul 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-18 01:07:00-04

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — The family of a Colorado Springs man is asking the community to help them find their missing brother. Alphonse Gakau, 24, is a Black man 6' 1" and weighs 165lbs. He is also a veteran of the US Army.

His sister Winfred and brother-in-law Jimmy Njoroge told News 5 that they are constantly in touch with Alphonse and that it's not like him to not pick up the phone.

"He never turns off his phone and actually when we used to live together and I forgot my key, if you called him even at 3 am, he'll pick up, and everybody else is sleeping in," Winfred said.

Jimmy explained that Alphonse drives for Uber Eats. The last text message his phone received came on Tuesday morning. The family filed a missing person report with the Colorado Springs Police Department on Thursday and learned that Alphonse's car was found abandoned in Pueblo.

"The only way we can get help is through the community," Njoroge said. "Somebody must have seen him somewhere or have heard about him."

Anyone with information on Alphonse's whereabouts should call the police. Jimmy and Winfred also published their personal phone numbers for the public to call with tips and information.

(314) 482-1506
(417) 770-0462
_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

NLP Promo

News Literacy Project tools to fight disinformation