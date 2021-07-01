Family-owned bakery expands, bringing pinball hall to Pueblo

PUEBLO — A baker, a homemade ice cream shop, and a pinball party all in one spot.

Bite Me Cake Company is expanding to their basement, setting up a pinball hall unique to Pueblo, stocked with over $100,000 worth of pinball machines.

The Baca's who own the small business say "growing up in the 80s" sparked their infatuation with the antique games.

During the pandemic, Bite Me Cake Company lost their larger cake orders for the year when weddings started canceling. Instead, many other cake requests came in for smaller events.

However, as different counties opened up, Nick Baca says orders began flying back in.

"It’s been great! We had a delivery to Larksburg last were, so we’re starting to reach out to other areas."

Pinball tournaments fell into part of the business bottle at Bite Me Cake Company on accident.

"We worked with our partner in the pinball machines and it was just really out of pocket… It was just sacrifice, blood, sweat, and tears, and we cleaned it all up and it’s ready to roll!"

Now, the family business is combining two passions into one.

"For me, it’s just exciting… Like I mean this is something we’ve always loved… My dad’s grown up in arcade pinball (and) watching my mom play is just absolutely insane," said Alicia Baca, Nick's daughter.

The new side of the business is still waiting on their liquor license to arrive from the state, but in the meantime, they're offering limited hours.

If you want to be one of the first to know when the basement opens full time, follow @bitemecakeco on Instagram.