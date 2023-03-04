Family of three killed in car crash wants more improvements to deadly intersection

PUEBLO COUNTY — One family is fighting for change after three loved ones were killed in a car crash at the intersection of Highway 50 and 36th Lane in Pueblo County last February.

Ada Frazier, 86, and her great-grandchildren Trent Frazier, 13, and McKenzie Frazier, 6, were turning left across the intersection when they were hit by another driver.

Over a year later, the family of the three victims is fighting for a stop light at the intersection. They said a traffic light could have prevented the deadly crash.

"I'm afraid of somebody else getting hurt out here. There's been numerous accidents out here," said Chris Roberts, McKenzie's father.

According to CDOT, there have been nine crashes at the intersection between July 2015 and June 2020, with 11 injuries. In six of those incidents, a vehicle was hit by another vehicle while turning.

In an improvement study of the intersection, the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) said it plans to add flashing conflict warning systems that alert drivers of approaching vehicles to the intersection on both US 50 and 36th Lane. CDOT says it also plans to move the eastbound right turn lane further into the shoulder and move the stop line of 36th Lane up to the eastbound lane of travel so drivers' sight will not be impacted while turning.

CDOT said after completing the study, it found a traffic signal would not be the right fit for the intersection. According to the study, a signal can help reduce angled collisions but may increase crashes like rear-end collisions instead.

The family of the three victims said a stoplight is the only solution they are willing to accept. They are encouraging community members to voice their concerns at CDOT's open house for the intersection's planned improvements.

"Hopefully... CDOT will see that the people who actually live in this community and understand what this intersection is and how hard it is to get across... hopefully, CDOT might listen to that," said Justin Fox, McKenzie and Trenton's great uncle.

CDOT's open house to explain the improvements to the intersection is on Tuesday, March 7 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Vineland Middle School. The family of the victims said they plan to host a public forum at the same time for others to voice their concerns.

