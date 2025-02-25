Family member stops a student who stole their gun, and attempted to bring it to school

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department says it is investigating an incident involving a teenager attempting to bring a gun to school.

According to the department, a school resource officer with Tesla High School was called to a local hospital to investigate a "suspicious circumstance". During their investigation, they discovered that a student had stolen a family member's firearm from their vehicle.

Police say the firearm was secured under state standards, the student proceeded to place that gun in their backpack before attempting to leave for school. Family members almost immediately realized the firearm was missing and were able to stop the student and get the gun before he reached the school grounds.

The student has been placed on a mental health hold and their phone and the firearm recovered have been placed into evidence. At this time it is unclear if the student is facing charges as a result of the incident.

___





Local woman allergic to the sun hopes to raise awareness and stop the judgment For one local Colorado Springs woman just stepping outside can be a challenge. Izabella Phillips, shares what it is like to live with a rare skin condition called Polymorphic Light Eruption (PMLE). Colorado Springs woman allergic to the sun hopes to raise awareness and stop the judgment

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.