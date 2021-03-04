Menu

Family leaves $5,000 tip at Great Wolf Lodge restaurant

The waitstaff at the Great Wolf Lodge was stunned Sunday morning when a family left them a $5,000 tip.
Posted at 7:52 PM, Mar 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-04 10:38:58-05

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — It was a memorable weekend for the breakfast staff at the Great Wolf Lodge's restaurant, the Loose Moose.

On Sunday, a man asked to speak with the manager and said he wanted to leave a gratuity. He insisted that money be split evenly between the staff. When they picked up the check, their jaws dropped. The tip amount was $5,000.

"The server presented the check, picked it up, and brought it to me, and as we looked at it, it was definitely the moment of wow! Just like unbelievable generosity and just a little bit of disbelief," said Monique West, the food and beverage director for the Great Wolf Lodge.

She said there were five employees working the Sunday morning shift: three servers, a host, and a busser. Each took home $1,000.

Monique thanked the family and told them they had changed the lives of the people working there with their generosity.

After breakfast, the family visited the resort's video arcade before checking out to return home.

