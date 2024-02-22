Family identifies skier killed at Loveland Ski Area as 22-year-old from Indiana

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. — A 22-year-old skier died after she collided with a tree on Zig Zag Ski Trail at Loveland Ski Area on Feb. 16.

The Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office said the skier — identified by her family as 22-year-old Trina Pappas of Indiana — was traveling downhill behind a male companion when the two became separated. The companion reached the bottom of the hill and noticed Pappas had not made it down. After a few minutes, he contacted Loveland Ski Patrol, who found Pappas unconscious near a tree, according to the sheriff's office.

Medical personnel performed life-saving measures, but her death was confirmed by the sheriff's office and Clear Creek Emergency Medical Services (EMS).

The sheriff's office said there is no indication of foul play and no criminal investigation is underway.

Pappas had traveled to Colorado for a ski trip with the companion and her sister.