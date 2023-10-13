Watch Now
Family displaced, four pets dead after house fire on Friday afternoon

Posted at 2:55 PM, Oct 13, 2023
COLORADO SPRINGS — Springs Fire responded to a structure fire at 4545 Melville Drive, near the intersection of Milton E Proby Parkway and S Powers Boulevard around 12:45 p.m. on Friday afternoon.

A community member had passed by the house and noticed a fire in the front yard of the home.

Damage to the home was severe as of the basement was damaged. Three dogs and a chinchilla died in the fire. Fire crews were able to save three other dogs and a turtle. Crew members are still searching for a missing cat.

Two parents and two children were displaced by the fire and will be receiving assistance from the American Red Cross.

The fire was under control just before 1 p.m. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
