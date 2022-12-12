Family discovers 3 people shot, killed inside Aurora home, suspect arrested

AURORA, Colo — AURORA, Colo. — A man has been arrested in connection with the shooting deaths of three people discovered in an Aurora home on Saturday evening.

Christopher Martinez, 21, was taken in to custody Sunday morning and faces three counts of first-degree murder, according to the Aurora Police Department.

Police said they believe the victims knew Martinez.

Initially, Aurora police officers were first called to do a welfare check at the home in the 1500 block of S. Evanston Street at around 5:15 p.m., according to a news release.

Police say all three bodies had apparent gunshot wounds. No suspect information provided yet.



This morning, police appeared to be looking at a surveillance camera at a home across the street. — Brandon Richard (@BrandonLRichard) December 11, 2022

The officers checked the residence, did not find anything suspicious or a reason to force entry into the home, and notified the family at that time, police said.

Then, at around 7 p.m. Saturday, family arrived at the home and discovered three adults with gunshot wounds inside the home. Two women and a man were all pronounced dead, police said.

The victims have not been identified.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.