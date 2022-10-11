Family desperate for answers after a Colorado Springs biker was hit by multiple cars, all fled the scene

COLORADO SPRINGS — A family is waiting for answers as Colorado Springs Police (CSPD) continue searching for vehicles involved in a hit and run that left one man dead in September.

"He's the type of guy that would give you the shirt off his own back," said Shannon Baker, the victim's sister.

CSPD believes David Baker, 33, was hit by a car from behind while riding his bike on the evening of September 27, then police believe he was run over twice more while he was on ground.

All of the vehicles fled the scene and two of the three cars still have not been located.

CSPD is searching for a white, 2010-2014 Subaru Outback, similar to the one pictured below. They are also searching for a light-colored minivan, and believe both vehicles may have damage to their front ends.

Shannon feels "anger" after finding out none of the drivers stopped to help her brother.

"Who knows... Maybe Dave would be alive," said Shannon.

A cross, covered in disc golf discs, sits at the intersection of Maizeland Road and Sussex Lane in front of Palmer Park where David was killed, honoring his life and his love for disc golf.

"He's done that for so many years. He started when he was a teenager at least," said Shannon.

Baker's friends in Colorado Springs will be hosting a celebration of his life on Sunday, October 13.

If you have any information regarding the Subaru Outback or minivan, please call the CSPD at 719- 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.

