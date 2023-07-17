Families needing more hours than Universal Preschool program offers, how to stack child care funding

COLORADO SPRINGS— Colorado's new Universal Preschool program offers families up to 15 hours of free child care every week. For some, it may not be enough.

If you're struggling to pay for additional hours, you can essentially 'stack' other financial assistance programs on top of UPK.

State officials said families can apply for Colorado Child Care Assistance Program or Head Start online.

"I think it's a huge need, parents really want to give quality care to their children and they sometimes can't do that because of the cost," said a UPK provider KinderCare Colorado Springs area leader Tina McGrath.

Families can save $6,000, on average, each year on child care through UPK, said state officials.

"Just take advantage of it, I don't think a lot of people know it's for everyone, [you don't] have to be low-income," said McGrath.

With stacked benefits, McGrath said some of their UPK families in Colorado Springs are only paying $10 a week.

America Bryant is able to stack her military tuition discount on top of her 15 UPK hours.

"It makes me happy, really happy just 'cause it allows me to have more time with my son," said Bryant.

Bryant served in the army for eight years. Now, a full-time student while her husband still serves. She said she worried about affording preschool for her son.

"It would be a little more tough, I feel like maybe I would have to pick up a like a part-time [job]," said Bryant.

McGrath said it's not too late to apply for a UPK provider for this upcoming school year. Apply here.

