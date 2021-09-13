Watch
Families get competitive during a "corny tournament" in Fountain

Renae Skinner
Families get competitive with a spirited game of 'Cornhole'.
Posted at 7:35 AM, Sep 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-13 09:35:55-04

FOUNTAIN — Families in Fountain got a chance to take on one another, during friendly competition of Cornhole.

September 4th was a beautiful day for the event. Plenty of blue skies at the Fountain Creek Regional Park earlier on Saturday.
The objective? Throw a bag of corn through a hole and get a point!

The boards were set 27 feet apart, and each team plays until they reach 21 points. There were ten teams made up of two people per game, and even the kids got a chance to take aim.

"Some of the people who came to the tournament, may have never participated in a Cornhole Tournament before, so this is their first," said Theresa Odello, Recreations Coordinator for El Paso County Community Services.

Pikes and Pines sponsored the tournament and provided prizes for the winners. The money raised from the competition will go towards building a nature center in northern El Paso county.

"Today was about getting out, trying something new, and visiting your local parks and enjoying the day," Odello said.

