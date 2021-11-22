Families are paying 4% more on their healthcare premiums, according to Kaiser

COLORADO SPRINGS — Inflation has affected everything from winter heat, gas prices, and food, but now Americans have one more worry to think about; Higher health insurance prices.

Getting health insurance through your job now costs more than $22,000 a year for families, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation's annual benefits survey. Those same families pick up roughly $6,000 of that tab. That same survey found workers are paying the same on average as last year for an employer-covered plan; about $6,000 a year. Annual family plan premiums rose four percent from 2020 to 2021. That's about the same increase from the year before.

Health insurance companies made a big profit during the pandemic, leaving many consultants saying the increase isn't necessary. They say there's nothing stopping insurers from raising the cost.

Paul Seegert, managing partner at PCS Advisors, explained to our news partners one way to fix this issue.

"Let's make everything transparent. You should be able to know what it costs to get a total knee before you get one and you should be able to also have some access to quality data, like how does this surgeon compared to others in my marketplace?" he said.

Hospitals have been mandated to make the costs of their services available, but many have found ways around it. Experts say as you are enrolling, the biggest thing to pay attention to is what your share of the cost will be. Experts also suggest thinking about your families ongoing health care needs, and narrow your choices down from there.

It's also a good idea to remember the following deadlines:

National open enrollment period for major medical coverage January 15, 2022.

For coverage that starts January 1, 2022, enroll by December 15, 2021.