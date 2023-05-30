Fallen service members honored and remembered in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — Hundreds of people gathered at Pikes Peak National Cemetery in Colorado Springs to honor fallen service members from Southern Colorado and around the nation.

Many family members went to the cemetery on Memorial Day to pay their respects to loved ones they've lost. Many others are members of the community showing their support for the more than 6,000 people of all branches of the military who are currently buried there.

It was a day to honor fallen heroes, but for Hope Scippio, it was also a day to remember her veteran father, who passed away a month ago. This is her family's first Memorial Day without him.

“I’m grateful for everything he's done for me and I’m also very grateful for the sacrifice that he has made for his country,” said Scippio. “That's the greatest sacrifice they can give is their life. The least we can do is just to come out here and say ‘thank you; to them for their sacrifice.”

During the remembrance, wreaths were placed to honor each military branch. The ceremony also had several speakers, a rifle and cannon salute, and a flyover by the World War II Aircraft Museum.

Every year, boys and girls scouts with pack 224 are invited.

“Just thinking about how many people fought for our country, and how we should pay our respects to them,” said Kai Trunkhill, a Girl Scout.

“To have respect for the people who made the ultimate sacrifice and died for our country and freedom,” said Donovan Anderson, a Boy Scout.

This year, the scouts led the pledge of allegiance.

“The scouts get to see what it means to the community, and especially those loved ones who are out here commemorating those who are interred here at the cemetery,” said Cory Trunkhill.

Many also brought flags and flowers to place on headstones at the cemetery.

“It's so surreal when you come in here and look at al the lives that are lost, whether it was Vietnam, Operation Desert Storm or Iraq. It was a sacrifice, and I’m grateful for their sacrifice,” said Scippio.

The cemetery opened in 2018 and will be the final resting place for up to 95,000 people.

