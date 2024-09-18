Fallen CSFD Drive/Engineer added to Fallen Fire Fighter Wall of Honor

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The name of fallen Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) Driver/Engineer Bobby Keese will be added to the International Association of Fire Fighters Wall of Honor at the Fallen Fire Fighter Memorial in Colorado Springs.

This solemn event will mark the first time a CSFD firefighter's name has been etched into the wall for the first time in a decade.

On Saturday, September 21, over 300 names (including Keese's) will be read and honored during the annual Fallen Fire Fighter Memorial.

Bobby Keese passed away on October 20, 2023, in relation to his firefighting duties. Keese joined the CSFD on May 17, 1993, and served 30 total years with the department. 24 of those years were spent as a Driver/Engineer.

Keese grew up in the fire service as his father also served the department as a Driver/Engineer in 1969.

“Being the host city for the IAFF Fire Fighters Memorial, we have seen hundreds of names added to the wall from across the US and Canada. Sadly, this year we will be even more intimately participating in the service by adding one of our own.” said Fire Chief Randy Royal. “D/E Keese was a cherished member of our department and a respected leader and mentor. He had a direct influence on many of our staff but particularly young firefighters and new drivers as he was a part of their learning new skills, obtaining certifications and thus serving our community at a higher level. We are honored and proud of his years of service to our community and department, and are grateful that his name will be etched among his fallen brothers and sisters at this sacred memorial.”

WATCH: Thousands To Attend Annual Fallen Firefighters Memorial This Weekend

___





County Sheriff Plans To Appeal Suit Against Him To Colorado's Highest Court Years after the Huerfano County District Attorney sued the sheriff's office, at least 35 felony cases have been dismissed as the sheriff's office has not delivered evidence in a timely manner. Now the sheriff plans to fight the case and has another side of the story. 35 cases dismissed: Where justice stands as sheriff fights DA's lawsuit in Huerfano County

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.