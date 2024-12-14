Fall Mountain Farm in Monument transforms into a holiday wonderland

MONUMENT — Fall Mountain Farm is known for its Fall Festival and its pumpkins.

But this year they transformed their farm into a holiday wonderland.

Owner Steven Roscio says "So we just call it Christmas fun on the farm. And the whole idea is just for families to come up and have a good time."

The farm is decked out with holiday lights all over, and they even got a visit from Mr. and Mrs. Claus.

You can also pet a variety of animals, make smores around the campfire, go on a winter hayride, and even work your way through a holiday maze.

There's also hot chocolate, cider, and other seasonal treats.

Sophia, Annabel, and Juliet are visitors at the farm, and they say that the animals are the best part.

"We think it's really great. We came for the animals. It's really cool how they have it set up with the lights and all, yeah, really cool. We like the animals. The bunnies are the best. We want to get one."

Fall Mountain Farm is open to the public and tickets are twenty dollars for entry and an extra ten if you want to go ice skating.

The farm is open Friday through Sunday until December 22nd.





Buc-ee's Clears Crucial First Step in Palmer Lake Thursday The City of Palmer Lake’s Board of Trustees decided in a 4-1 vote that they are legally able to annex the county land for Buc-ee’s. Thursday's meeting could determine the future of land near Palmer Lake planned to host BUC-EE's

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.