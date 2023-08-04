Fall 2023 Career Advance Colorado certificate programs available

Pikes Peak State College has partnered with Career Advance Colorado for the upcoming fall semester.

As we've previously reported, Career Advance Colorado is a statewide initiative that fully covers training for in-demand jobs in Colorado. That means the tuition, fees and course materials for these certificate programs are all paid for by the initiative while the funding is available.

Career Advance Colorado's funding will support students in eligible programs for up to two years, but some of the eligible programs are able to be completed within a single semester.

Eligible certificate programs have been determined based on the workforce needs of the community. This fall's eligible programs at Pikes Peak State College are:

Early Childhood Education



Early Childhood Education Director

Early Childhood Education Teacher

Early Childhood Education Assistant Teacher

Early Childhood Education Basic Skills

Infant Toddler

Pikes Peak Regional Law Enforcement Academy



PPRLEA Certificate

Fire Science



Basic Firefighter Certificate

Nursing



Nursing Assistant

Building and Construction



Electrical Fundamentals

Electrical Advanced Applications

Carpentry Fundamentals

Carpentry Advanced Applications

Students are required to apply for federal or state financial aid in order to be eligible for Career Advance funding. The initiative with pay all remaining costs after financial aid has been applied.

The Career Advance Colorado initiative is made possible because of House Bill 23-1246, which dedicates $38.6 million to the state's community and technical colleges. Pikes Peak State College is allocated $5.3 million of these funds.

