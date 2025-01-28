Falcon Highlands Metropolitan District receiving money to fix drainage issues

FALCON — El Paso County is giving the Falcon Highlands Metropolitan District $1 million to help fix drainage issues.

The district is located at Highway 24 and Woodmen Road near the Walmart in Falcon.

The area relies on an underground drainage system to manage high groundwater levels. In 2023, officials learned of blockages in the system, leading to flooding in the basements of some homes.

The metropolitan district will be responsible for using the money to repair, replace and maintain the drainage system. The money is coming from the American Rescue Plan.

