Falcon Freedom Days wraps with fireworks

FALCON, Colorado — Neighborhoods in Falcon were once again treated to fireworks as part of Falcon Freedom Days Saturday. A professional display was launched near Falcon High School timed to the music of the Colorado Springs Philharmonic simulcast on local radio stations.

The show was the grand finale of a day of fun at the Falcon Freedom Days at Meridian Ranch. The community was treated to a fair with local vendors and businesses setting up tents at the Shops at Meridan Ranch during the afternoon. There were bounce houses for the kids and music provided by a local DJ.

"We live in the neighborhood, so we were notified about this and decided to come out," said Kelley Dieter.

"I just love the 4th of July. It's a great holiday weekend bringing the family together, barbecue, and just to get out. I love it. We're definitely looking forward to the fireworks this evening."

This year's event was sponsored by the Meridian Service Metropolitan District with assistance from the Meridian Ranch Developer and the Antler Creek Golf Course.

