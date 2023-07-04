Watch Now
Falcon Freedom Days celebrate the 4th of July

Neighbors say they're happy to have a clean, safe, and organized place to come together
The community of Falcon came together to celebrate the 4th of July at Falcon High School. Our News5's Devan Karp shares highlights from the event, and why neighbors are happy to have a place to enjoy the festivities
Posted at 6:58 PM, Jul 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-03 20:58:14-04

FALCON — Families and neighbors came together on July 1st to celebrate independence day at Falcon High School. Meridian Ranch hosted the free event, as many members of the community expressed gratitude to have a place to enjoy themselves.

"We are loving it. The layout is really nice. It's spread very openly rather than having several rows like some we've been to the past give ample room for the kids to run around," said local mother Danielle Rumrill.

The event featured food trucks, ice cream, snow cones, a bouncy castle, a petting zoo, and a firework show.

"We have done lots of games and won some stuff!," said Payton Evans.

Payton says the 4th of July is her favorite time of year since she loves the Summer weather and seeing her friends.

Rumrill says she and her family have even considered changing
their 4th of July traditions because of how much they enjoyed the event.

"Close to home, not having to travel, deal with the rush of traffic. We used to go camping a lot since we're natives, but since traffic has picked up we decided to say away from camping during the holidays," said Rumrill. "I definitely think we will be visiting again this weekend, next fourth of July. Yes".

____

