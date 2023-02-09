Falcon area tops list for most single-family house permits in 2022

FALCON — Residential development continues to expand to the east as Colorado Springs faces limited opportunities for growth.

The Pikes Peak Regional Building Department said the Falcon area saw the most growth in single-family home permits in 2022 with 326 permits.

Julie Robertson, a realtor in the area, said the boom in development boils down to space and affordability.

"Colorado Springs in general can't really grow north or south, and definitely can't grow west. So we're growing out east and they are out here in droves," she said.

She said the cost per square foot is around $40 less in Falcon than in Colorado Springs and the cheaper cost to build is attracting more families.

"At the end of the day, it comes down to where you're spending your dollar," she said. "People from Denver travel down to the north side of the Springs and Monument area because the affordability is better there and that's pushing people into the Springs and it's pushing people out east."

Behind Falcon in the number of single-family house permits for 2022 are Lorson Ranch (258 permits), Cordera (183 permits), Forest Lakes (180 permits), and Banning Lewis Ranch (167 permits).

Greg Dingrando with the Pikes Peak Regional Building Department said with residential growth, commercial property will follow.

"The commercial side of things is also kind of picking up along with the single-family side of things in Falcon," he said.

In June of 2022, the department approved a permit for a King Soopers at the Falcon Market Place at Meridian Road and Woodmen Road. Dingrando said the grocery store is one example of commercial property expected to follow the residential growth in the area.

Woodmen Hills Metropolitan District supplies water to parts of Falcon. Carter Buillon with the district said it is equipped to handle the growth coming to the area.

"The district currently has ample water supply for current and future growth. A good indicator of this is that annually we haven't pulled our full amount of paper water out," he said.



