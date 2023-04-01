Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Fake fire marshal seeking to charge Colorado Springs businesses for inspections says CSFD

The Colorado Springs Fire Department is warning businesses in our local area of a fake Fire Marshal imposter posing with CSFD.
Posted at 6:07 PM, Mar 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-31 20:07:40-04

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The Colorado Springs Fire Department is warning businesses in our local area of a fake Fire Marshal imposter posing with CSFD.

CSFD tells us the person charges companies for their "work," the fire department wants you to know they do not charge for inspections.

"Be diligent in who you hire and if someone is dropping in on you it's worth taking a second look at," says Deputy Fire Marshal Kris Cooper.

CSFD says the person is wearing a uniform and a badge that makes them appear official but always asks for emergency service officials' credentials.

You can see CSFD's initial post on the matter below.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Jefferson Awards 480

Jefferson Awards