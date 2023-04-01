Fake fire marshal seeking to charge Colorado Springs businesses for inspections says CSFD

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The Colorado Springs Fire Department is warning businesses in our local area of a fake Fire Marshal imposter posing with CSFD.

CSFD tells us the person charges companies for their "work," the fire department wants you to know they do not charge for inspections.

"Be diligent in who you hire and if someone is dropping in on you it's worth taking a second look at," says Deputy Fire Marshal Kris Cooper.

CSFD says the person is wearing a uniform and a badge that makes them appear official but always asks for emergency service officials' credentials.

You can see CSFD's initial post on the matter below.

#ColoradoSpringsFire ALERT there is a company operating in the city falsely claiming to be a Colorado Springs Fire Marshal & requiring fire extinguisher inspections. This company is not affiliated with CSFD. If contacted call CSFD at 385-5978 to report this. — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) March 31, 2023

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.