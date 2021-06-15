Facebook group created to help connect during the pandemic, has evolved into something much bigger

COLORADO SPRINGS — The pandemic forced most folks to stay put at home.

It allowed a time to create and maybe complete an unfinished project.

The weeks turned into months, and for Mari Baker, she was tired of the isolation.

"It wasn't that bad, but after a couple of weeks the depression started to kick in," said Baker.

So in June of 2020, Baker created a Facebook page for women in Colorado Springs who longed for that in-person interaction.

"That is all it is, is to keep ourselves out of depression. Let's keep it happy," said Baker.

Baker would "sprinkle" members in the group with goodies on their front door step.

It didn't take long before people from other states and countries joined the group.

"I didn't think it would get passed my friends, but friends of friends started to get invited and it was pretty much a domino effect, " said Baker.

Last year during the holidays, those goodie bags were turned in for something much bigger.

Baker asked her group if anyone wanted to adopt a family for a Thanksgiving or Christmas meal.

Twenty families were gifted.

"We were able to be a part of families that couldn't provide that special Christmas for first born or as new families for the first time," said Baker.

What started out as a simple way to connect while we all were cooped up, has resulted in more than 1,000 gifts given.

