'Face it together' march held in downtown Colorado Springs

September is national recovery month and now a symbolic community event celebrating addiction recovery and awareness. More than 75 people gathered in the pre-dawn hours of downtown Colorado Springs this morning for the "Face it together" inaugural march into the light event.
Posted at 5:56 PM, Sep 24, 2022
The day began with a one-mile sunrise walk and continued with a 5k run, march, and fun run.

Speakers at the event included the Colorado Springs Police Department Commander, Rafael Chanza and the CEO of G.E. Johnson Construction Company, Jim Johnson.

The event is a reminder to those who have come so far.

