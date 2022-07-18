FAA preliminary report: 4 dead in plane crash in Lefthand Canyon

DENVER – Four people died in Sunday’s plane crash in Lefthand Canyon that caused a small wildfire, according to a preliminary report from the Federal Aviation Administration released Monday.

The FAA report said those killed in the crash included the pilot and three passengers. The report said the plane was a Cessna T337G registered to a Broomfield-based aviation company. State records show that company is owned by a Colorado law firm.

The crash happened around 9:41 a.m. Sunday in the 10000 block of Lefthand Canyon Drive, according to the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office on Sunday was only able to confirm one person was dead because of the fire that followed the crash but said they would continue their work on Monday.

“At this time, Boulder County Sheriff’s Office investigators cannot determine the number of fatalities or further information due to unsafe conditions on the scene,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release Sunday evening.

For about an hour, people living in Gold Hill and Ward were told to prepare for evacuations before the sheriff’s office gave the all-clear. Firefighters on the ground were able to get the fire mostly under control at half an acre, with support from a helicopter.

The preliminary report from the FAA Monday says the plane crashed “under unknown circumstances.”

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the cause of the crash. The identities of those killed will be determined by the Boulder County Coroner’s Office.