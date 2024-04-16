Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Extra documents? Tri-Lakes Cares hosting a shredding event for dry goods

You can shred your personal documents for free this week.
Posted at 7:29 PM, Apr 15, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-15 21:29:32-04

MONUMENT, Colo. — Do you have extra boxes of documents you don't need? This week, you can have your personal documents shredded for free in exchange for a small good or monetary donation.

Up to two full banker boxes of documents can be shredded at the Schur Success Group on Second Street in Monument. The event that's kicking off Monday will run through Sunday from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. on Monday - Friday and 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. on Saturday.

The Schurr Success Group is partnering with Tri-Lakes Cares, a group that has been helping disadvantaged community members in northern El Paso County since 1984.

The paperwork will be shredded in exchange for either pound-for-pound non-perishable foods or dollar-per-pound cash donations.

"I love this event. Each year, we get people coming in and dropping off, which is fantastic because that's that many more people we can teach about Tri-Lakes Cares..." said Bob Schur, Board President of Tri-Lakes Cares. "If our neighbors are down under luck and they need a little bit of help, they can come to Tri-Lake Cares, and we will hook them up with whatever resource we can find for them."

The food pantry is currently seeking the following items:

FOOD

  • cake mixes
  • frosting
  • coffee
  • ketchup
  • baked beans
  • pasta meals

YOUTH SNACKS

  • **nut-free, individual snacks**
  • snack-size chips
  • granola bars

SUNDRIES

  • dishwasher pods
  • laundry pods
  • foil
  • kitchen bags

The food pantry says they are thankful for all donations but are overstocked on the following:

  • spaghetti noodles
  • corn
  • green beans

____

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

____
Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KOAA News5 Mobile App

News5 Mobile App