Extra documents? Tri-Lakes Cares hosting a shredding event for dry goods

MONUMENT, Colo. — Do you have extra boxes of documents you don't need? This week, you can have your personal documents shredded for free in exchange for a small good or monetary donation.

Up to two full banker boxes of documents can be shredded at the Schur Success Group on Second Street in Monument. The event that's kicking off Monday will run through Sunday from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. on Monday - Friday and 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. on Saturday.

The Schurr Success Group is partnering with Tri-Lakes Cares, a group that has been helping disadvantaged community members in northern El Paso County since 1984.

The paperwork will be shredded in exchange for either pound-for-pound non-perishable foods or dollar-per-pound cash donations.

"I love this event. Each year, we get people coming in and dropping off, which is fantastic because that's that many more people we can teach about Tri-Lakes Cares..." said Bob Schur, Board President of Tri-Lakes Cares. "If our neighbors are down under luck and they need a little bit of help, they can come to Tri-Lake Cares, and we will hook them up with whatever resource we can find for them."

The food pantry is currently seeking the following items:

FOOD



cake mixes

frosting

coffee

ketchup

baked beans

pasta meals

YOUTH SNACKS



**nut-free, individual snacks**

snack-size chips

granola bars

SUNDRIES



dishwasher pods

laundry pods

foil

kitchen bags

The food pantry says they are thankful for all donations but are overstocked on the following:

spaghetti noodles

corn

green beans

____

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.