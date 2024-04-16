Extra documents? Tri-Lakes Cares hosting a shredding event for dry goods

MONUMENT, Colo. — Do you have extra boxes of documents you don't need? This week, you can have your personal documents shredded for free in exchange for a small good or monetary donation.
Up to two full banker boxes of documents can be shredded at the Schur Success Group on Second Street in Monument. The event that's kicking off Monday will run through Sunday from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. on Monday - Friday and 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. on Saturday.
The Schurr Success Group is partnering with Tri-Lakes Cares, a group that has been helping disadvantaged community members in northern El Paso County since 1984.
The paperwork will be shredded in exchange for either pound-for-pound non-perishable foods or dollar-per-pound cash donations.
"I love this event. Each year, we get people coming in and dropping off, which is fantastic because that's that many more people we can teach about Tri-Lakes Cares..." said Bob Schur, Board President of Tri-Lakes Cares. "If our neighbors are down under luck and they need a little bit of help, they can come to Tri-Lake Cares, and we will hook them up with whatever resource we can find for them."
The food pantry is currently seeking the following items:
FOOD
- cake mixes
- frosting
- coffee
- ketchup
- baked beans
- pasta meals
YOUTH SNACKS
- **nut-free, individual snacks**
- snack-size chips
- granola bars
SUNDRIES
- dishwasher pods
- laundry pods
- foil
- kitchen bags
The food pantry says they are thankful for all donations but are overstocked on the following:
- spaghetti noodles
- corn
- green beans
