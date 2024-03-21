Explosive device found at Colorado Springs construction site Tuesday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A construction crew in Colorado Springs found a mortar round at a site. The explosive was discovered Tuesday morning on Bentley Point.

That's near South Academy Boulevard and Hancock Expressway on the southeast side of the city.

They say it happened while they were moving dirt at that site when a device they suspected of being an explosive was found. The CSPD explosives unit responded to the scene.

The CSPD explosives team confirmed it was a mortar round, and that it was hollow and not a threat. They say if anyone sees an explosive device to call them immediately.

"They should call us. Don't touch it. Don't play with it and don't bring it to us. Don't think that bringing it to a police station is going to help. Leave it where it's at because a lot of those things are very sensitive. You don't know how volatile those things might be," said Caitlin Ford, Senior Public Communications Specialist for the CSPD.

If an explosive device is military-grade and active, the police department will call in the Fort Carson Bomb Squad to help get rid of it.

