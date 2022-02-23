2 minor injuries reported after explosion at Westminster townhomes

DENVER – Two people sustained minor injuries after an explosion at the Stratus Townhomes on Sheridan Blvd. in Westminster Wednesday afternoon.

The Westminster Fire Department said there was an active fire and asked people who live in buildings 16, 17, 18 or 19 to evacuate.

The department later announced that everyone from the affected buildings was accounted for.

The two people injured were treated at the scene, the fire department said. No other injuries were reported.

Fire officials said work was being done at the complex at the time of the incident, which occurred around 1:30 p.m. However, it's unknown what caused the explosion. An investigation is underway.

At least eight units were directly affected. It's unknown if other buildings in the complex were damaged at this time.

Lisa Krol

This is the second explosion reported in Westminster in two days. On Tuesday, one person was killed in a house explosion in the 7700 block of Knox Court southeast of the townhome complex.

Tuesday's incident occurred less than two miles from the Stratus explosion. Authorities have not said if the two are connected.

Google

The Arvada Fire Department is assisting Westminster crews.

Northbound Sheridan Blvd. is shut down between 80th and 88th Avenue. Westminster Fire asked drivers to use Federal or Lowell boulevard instead. The northbound lanes are expected to remain closed for several hours.

This is a developing news story and will be updated.