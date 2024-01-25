Explosion behind downtown Colorado Springs business caught on security camera

COLORAD SPRINGS, CO — KOAA-TV has new video showing a device that caused a small explosion near downtown Colorado Springs.

Police believe the person arrested for this may also be involved in other similar incidents.

News 5 spoke with the business owner who has video of the moment it happened.

The explosion happened the night of January 12th on Costilla Street downtown. Police have since made an arrest.

One business owner shared his video with us Wednesday that shows the exact moment of the explosion.

“It's one you don't expect to encounter on your camera. You always think like oh I'll catch something cool," Taylor Preisser from the Even Preisser Construction Company says.

But what Preisser's security camera recorded on that cold windy evening was out of the ordinary. No one was inside the business at the time.

“There was like a balloon device that kind of floated around in the back area, the back of our shop and kind of got hooked on the razor wire and exploded a few moments after getting hooked."

The blast from what police say was an improvised explosive device shattered windows at a neighboring business.

“We didn't have any sound on ours,” Preisser says. “So, we didn't even really know how loud the boom was until we got wind from the neighbors that it blew out their windows and sent some shrapnel through their garage door."

Police responded to the scene but were limited with what they could investigate.

Caitlin Ford, CSPD Public Communications Specialist says, “From then on, they handed that investigation to the regional explosives team who has been conducting follow up investigations. Through that investigation they conducted a search warrant at a residence in the 700-block of East Vermijo Avenue."

69-year-old Edward Kiley was arrested Tuesday and charged with the use of an explosive device. Police say this is not the first time. Back in 2011 he pleaded guilty to explosive related charges then faced similar charges in 2018. Police believe he may also be connected to recent incidents.

"We do think that he may be, and so that's why we're asking for the public's help if they know of any incidents that are like these, or if they know of any activity that he may be connected to," Ford says.

Kiley was arrested at his home a few blocks away from where the explosion happened. He was taken to the El Paso County Jail and has since bonded out.

____

