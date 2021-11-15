Experts say Mental health disorders are more common than you think

COLORADO SPRINGS — According to the CDC, mental illnesses are among the most common health conditions in the United States. More than 50 percent of the population will be diagnosed with a mental illness or disorder, at some point in their lifetime. 1 In 5 Americans will experience a mental illness in a given year.

Anxiety disorder, depression and bipolar disorder are the most common types of psychiatric diagnosis. Experts say these disorders are more common than you think.

"So if you have a group of 10 friends or 10 people at a party, just random selection, one of the 10 persons will probably meet criteria for like a major depressive disorder," said Dr. Flavia Desouza, a board certified psychiatrist. She spoke with our news partners about the most common types of disorders.

The National Alliance on Mental Illness says, a mental health condition isn't the result of one event. Research suggests multiple, linking causes. Genetics, environment and lifestyle, can influence whether someone develops a mental health condition.

Whatever it is that they're suffering with, that's sort of bleeding over into their social and work life and impeding on their ability to function," said Dr. Eric French, Medical Director of Adult Psychiatry at the Aurora Medical Center. Mental illness is a condition that can affect a person's thinking, feeling, behavior or mood. These conditions deeply impact day-to-day living and may also affect the ability to relate to others.

If you need help, please know you are not alone. For more information and resources, click here.

To find help, click here.