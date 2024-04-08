Experience the solar eclipse through the eyes of School in the Woods students

COLORADO SPRINGS — School in the Woods students were fascinated watching the solar eclipse Monday during lunch.

"If we didn't get to see it at school, then we wouldn't get to see it at all," said Bobby Umholtz.

Most of them were too young to remember the last solar eclipse in 2017.

"It looks like the sun is about to be gone forever so that's how crazy it looks," said Ryder Fajado.

"It makes me feel like so confused that the sun and the moon seem the same size," said Eve Ullman.

The school is exclusively for fourth graders who have a deep interest in natural science.

"We calculated that most of these kids will be about 30 when the next solar eclipse comes through the area," said teacher Stacie Johnson.

Most of their day is spent outside, learning about the world around them.

"Some of these are going to be astrophysicists, some . . . aerospace engineers, some . . . foresters, they're all going to be somehow connected to the natural world and I hope that foundation starts here," said Johnson.

____

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.