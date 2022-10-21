Expect road closures in Manitou Springs during Coffin Races

MANITOU SPRINGS — Residents and the community outside Manitou Springs can expect road closures during the annual Emma Crawford Coffin Races on Saturday, October 29th.

The festival returns after a 2-year hiatus and will be celebrating its 150th year.

Closures are listed below:

9 a.m. – 12 p.m.:

Manitou Avenue will be closed from Old Mans Trail to the Ruxton Roundabout.

All side streets in this affected area will be closed one block before they intersect with Manitou Ave.

12 p.m. – 3 p.m.:

Manitou Avenue will be closed from Old Mans Trail to the Ruxton roundabout, with eastbound traffic allowed beginning at Pawnee Ave. Eastbound access will be available on Pawnee Ave., Deer Path Ave., and S Path.

Parking for the Coffin Races will be available at the following locations:

• Reserve a parking location at two separate locations! The locations are 202 Manitou Ave. and 339 Manitou Ave.

• Park for free at 1675 Garden of the Gods Rd, The DMV Parking Structure, and ride one of the shuttles that run continuously from 9 am-6 pm on race day for $5 roundtrip.

• Park at Buffalo Lodge Bicycle Resort and bike to the races. 2 El Paso Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO 80904. PikeRide is offering a 30-minute free bike ride on one of their electric bicycles using the code EMMA2022. Bicycle valet is located in Memorial Park until 2 p.m. or lock up at one of many bike racks around town.

• Catch a ride with Uber/Lyft/Z-trip! There is a designated drop-off/pickup spot at the Chase Bank on Manitou Avenue - 484 Manitou Ave, Manitou Springs, CO 80829.

For the most up-to-date information on the Emma Crawford Festival event details, please visit the Manitou Springs Chamber of Commerce’s Website.

