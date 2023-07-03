Expect delays on Interquest Parkway as construction begins, expected to last into August

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — Drivers should expect delays along Interquest Parkway the next month as construction on water mains begins.

The project is part of the City of Colorado Springs' $2.8 million investment in the reliability and redundancy of the city's water pipelines.

Work on the water pipelines west of North Powers Boulevard began Monday. Colorado Springs Utilities says there will be lane closures and shift over the next two months with construction ending by late August.

CSU says Federal Drive will be closed south of Interquest Parkway to Windswept View.

