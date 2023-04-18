Expect delays on County Road 11 due to a traffic accident

TELLER COUNTY, CO — The Teller County Sheriff's Office says that County Road 11 is down to one lane north of Sioux Road Thursday afternoon following a traffic accident.

According to Lieutenant Renee Bunting with the Teller County Sheriff's Office, a vehicle crashed into a power pole in the area knocking it over onto the road.

CORE Electric is on the way to evaluate the situation. The road will be closed until that crew has inspected the area ensuring it is safe.

It is unclear if the driver of that vehicle was injured as a result of the crash at this moment.

This is a developing story.

